The Mississippi Highway Patrol it is ready to begin the New Year's enforcement period.
It begins on Tuesday at 12:01 a.m. and will end on Wednesday at 12 a.m.
The ongoing safety initiative, "Home for the Holidays" focuses on keeping everyone safe throughout the holiday season.
Last year, MHP said they investigated 92 vehicle crashes, including five fatalities across state, federal and local highway system.
