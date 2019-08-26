Sunflower School District Lawsuit

A name change at a local high school turns into a lawsuit.
The school board of trustees for the Sunflower Consolidated School District voted unanimously to change the name of Ruleville Central High to Thomas E. Edwards Senior High School.
Community members, families and alumni heading to court to change the name back to Ruleville Central High School. We're told Alsee McDaniel will be the prosecuting attorney in the case.
"Currently the process is in chancellery court and we are awaiting a decision from the judge. However from our district end, we're more concerned with what's happening in those classrooms and in the building. And so our focus right now is going to be educating our children," William Murphy, the director of Personnel Student Affairs for Sunflower County Consolidated School District, said.
The name Thomas E. Edwards Senior High School comes from a former leader of the district. Sunflower County Schools is allowing the courts to handle the name change.
