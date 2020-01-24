The 10th annual Clarksdale Film and Music Festival taking place over the weekend.
Movies, music, film workshops and history bus tours are just a few of the activities taking place.
Pop-up theaters are set at Hambone Gallery and Grandma's Sports Bar.
The festival gives tourists the opportunity to sightsee, dine with downtown businesses and simply have a little fun.
If you'd like to pick films to see beforehand, go to the festival website at: www.clarksdalefilmfestival.com.
It will cost you five dollars for Saturday viewings, but Sunday is free.
