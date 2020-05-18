The Care Station and Mid-South Food Bank hosted a mobile food pantry at the Clarksdale Expo Center.
President of the Clarksdale Care Station, Charles Estess, told The Delta News, they expected to feed around 500 families in Monday's visit.
The Care Station normally feeds about 200 families a month, but during the Coronavirus, that number has increased.
Families took home various items, including dairy and meat products.
