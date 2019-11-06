In conjunction to 'the cotton kingdom symposium,' Valley State unveiled a new exhibit located in the campus library.
"The Color of Money" exhibits how slavery became a vital part of the south's economy. Part of the exhibit showcases, John W. Jones paintings, titled, 'Images of Slavery in Confederate and Southern States Currency.'
Images and pictures can been seen on the wall in the J.H. White library. The unveiling ceremony was held Wednesday afternoon at 3 p.m.
The exhibit will be on display until May 2020.
