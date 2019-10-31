A historical moment in Ruleville as the Founder and President of "The Fannie Lou Hamer Cancer Foundation" held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new headquarters.
The ceremony was Thursday morning at "The Ruleville Community House" instead of at actual the headquarter site because of recent heavy rain.
The Founder and President of FLHCF, Freddie White-Johnson said organizers started the working toward building the headquarters back in 2004, she said, its been a bittersweet journey, especially since the passing of three board members, who have been with the project since it's birth. White-Johnson said, there are two more phases before the completion of the headquarters.
If you'd like to make a donation to help with the tireless work, FLHCF, does on behalf of people fighting cancer; you can make a donation at www.flhcf.com or send checks to: The Fannie Lou Hamer Cancer Foundation at P.O. Box 755, Ruleville, Mississippi, 38771.
