The Greenville Fire Department created a festival with the focus of keeping you and your family safe.
The Greenville Fire and Life Safety Festival is a day of educational fun.
Parents could have their child fingerprinted, learn what to do, if poison is consumed and discover the ideal place of placing safety devices like smoke detectors.
The festival coordinator, Carolyn Luke said, the festival has been going on for years saving countless lives.
"It's getting cold and they need to know, you know, once something catches fire, they need to get out or they need to call 911."
Members from 'the Washington County Sheriff's Office, The Greenville Police Department' and The American Red Cross' were some of organizations were in attendance.
