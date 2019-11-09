A non-profit honor veterans for their service with a parade in Greenville.
Saturday, was the sixth year of 'the Mississippi Delta Veterans Day Parade.
Organizers said, they put on the parade every year, to honor and celebrate local vets who have served our country.
Veterans day officially falls on Monday, November 11.
