A record number of job loss is causing the unemployment rate to jump to 14.7% across the nation. Experts say, the U.S. Labor Market in April at a historic levels, costing millions of Americans their jobs; and ultimately causing the unemployment rate to skyrocket to 14.7%. The Labor Department reported this record low figure and said it easily smashes Post-World War II Era records. As of March, according to Statista, Mississippi's unemployment rate as of March is 5.3%.
Unemployment Rate Jumps to 14.7%
- Denise Turner
- Updated
Denise Turner
Anchor/Reporter
