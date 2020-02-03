Washington County Coroner Asks For Deputy

And at the Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting in Greenville today the county coroner addressed the board about some changes to the coroner's office.
Washington County Coroner Methal Johnson spoke about the need for a Deputy Coroner. Currently, the office has herself and an office manager who doubles as a Deputy Coroner.
Johnson wants to add a third person as another Deputy Coroner. By her count, last year Washington County had 601 cases that the coroner was called out for.
The new position would be on salary for three hundred dollars a month as well as being paid per case.
With the growing need of the coroner's office, Johnson says the help is much needed.
"It would allow myself and Mr. Bell, that currently works, who works in the office, he is the office manager but he also goes out on calls and it's kind of difficult for the continuation hours which is twenty four hours per year and it's just getting pretty unbearable to get there in order to get those things, with a person, an extra person it would be helpful," she said.
The coroner is called out to cases to pronounce cause and time of death for deaths across the county. By adding a Deputy Coroner, Johnson said it will allow the office to be more efficient.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.