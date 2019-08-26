Woman Arrested on Drug Charges

Police take a suspect into custody on drug charges.
The Washington County Sheriff's Department drug unit arrested 56 year old Tracy Dannett Adcock.
Authorities tell us they made the arrest in the one thousand block of South Raceway Road. Adcock is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
She is being housed at the Washington County Regional Correctional Facility.
