Some of Delta's finest writers will travel to Jackson to be part of a discussion. Our very own Assignment Manager, Woodrow Wilkins, will attend the event as a panelists. The panel will ponder over the program's topic, "Politicians, Preachers and Polecats: Writing about Delta Characters and The Place that Created Them." The program takes place Tuesday at 7 p.m. at The Gertrude C. Ford Academic Complex Recital Hall, located on The Millsaps College Campus in Jackson. Admissions is $10, tickets can be purchased at the door or online at www.millsaps.edu/artsandlecture.
