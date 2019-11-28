If you had to work on Thanksgiving Day, you're not alone.
Greenville Firefighters were on hand in case of emergencies, Fire Captain, Jeffrey Johnson said, there are about 25 fire personnel on duty at the seven fire departments located across the city.
Captain Johnson said he's working a 24-hour shift, 7 a-m to 7 a-m.
