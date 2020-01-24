Locals To Prison Rally

Some Delta residents referring to themselves as the "local organizing committee" also joined in on the rally in Jackson.
A group of approximately thirty met today to take a bus trip down to Jackson. Group leaders Kareem Muhammad and Larry Muhammad said the problems at Parchman are not isolated, but are systematic throughout the country.
They are hoping to get the Delta Community on board to recognize that changes need to be made in the state prison systems. Coming off a surprise visit from Governor Tate Reeves to Parchman, Kareem Muhammad said the governor is handling the prison system the same way Phil Bryant was.
Muhammad says the state keeps putting a band-aid on the situation instead of implementing a permanent fix. The group says their hope by attending today's rally is to take a voice from the Delta to the state capitol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.