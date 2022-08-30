Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann recently met with the Greenwood Leflore Hospital board to discuss plans on merging with a medical institution.
The hospital now has a deadline of Wednesday to have proposals ready for the institutions they wish to merge operations.
Hosemann: "I'm am very hopeful that they will get a proposal. I'm hopeful they will work that out. As you know of we went through this six years ago with this hospital but there was not an arrangement made. So I'm very hopeful they will get an arrangement after the August 31st date."
It is not clear which institution the hospital would merge with as institutions will begin bidding after Wednesday.
The University of Mississippi Medical Center has put forth an interest already but Hosemann is confident that more institutions will submit bids and arrangements will be made for the hospital to continue serving residents of Leflore County and surrounding area.
Hosemann: "Everybody needs to make sure they have the right expectations about this. It is critical for me that Greenwood have a hospital. We will get somebody that can run the hospital here and keep up our services for the citizens here."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.