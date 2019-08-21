Major Collision on Highway 82

On a local highway, an 18-wheeler runs into a local business and a moving vehicle.
According to witnesses, the 18-wheeler ran a red light at the intersection of raceway and highway 82 in Greenville. The semi truck then hit a car and utility pole before going across oncoming traffic.
The truck then proceeded to hit the back end of an SUV before crashing through the window of a local business.
The 18-wheeler had one single occupant, the Nissan car had one adult and four juveniles, and the SUV had one driver. All people involved are in stable condition. The cause of the accident is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.