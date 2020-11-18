The Delta Evening of Wishes will be held through a radiothon this Thursday. In lieu of the annual fundraising event, the organization will host it over the radio.
Local musicians will be performing and speaking as well as local families who have been impacted by the Make A Wish Foundation. Listeners can also here from some of the main sponsors of the event.
It all starts Thursday, November 19 at 2 p.m. on 100.7 FM. It will go until 6 p.m. If you would like to donate you can call 334-4550, 334-4559 or 334-4609.
