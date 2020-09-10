Man Arrested after Statewide Manhunt

A man has been arrested after a statewide manhunt.
Clarke County Sheriff's Department confirm 30-year old Delanney Kemon Ford has been arrested in Meridian at 6:16 yesterday evening.
Ford was wanted for the alleged shooting of 73- year old Samuel Roberts.
Roberts has recently been identified as the man who was shot several times on the side of Highway 18 near Pachuta on Sunday, August 6th.
Ford was believed to be driving a black Kia Sorento owned by Roberts. Eye witnesses allegedly saw Ford parked at a Sams Club in Meridian yesterday evening. Authorities searched the area before finding Ford at a Taco Bell down the street from Sams.
He currently is in police custody and faces multiple charges.
