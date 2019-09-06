shooter
A man suspected of shooting four people in greenwood is now police custody. Greenwood police arrested 39-year old, Chris Davis.  Davis allegedly shot four people on August 12th, in the 200 block of Young Street.  Greenwood Police Chief Ray Moore said four people were shot and taken to Greenwood-Leflore hospital.  He said, after an extensive investigation, detectives arrested Young and charged him with four counts of attempted murder.  He remains in the Leflore County Jail on a $300,000 bond.  Three of the victims have been released from the hospital.

