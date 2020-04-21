Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault in Leland

A man is arrested in Leland for multiple warrants for aggravated assault.
24- year old Michael Raymon was arrested yesterday evening by the Leland Police Department and Washington County Sheriff's Department. Raymon had been wanted by officials for multiple outstanding warrants for aggravated assault.
We will update you as we find out more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.