Man Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Winona School Employees

A man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting school employees in Winona.
This past Friday around 10:40 a.m. William Davis of Pheba went into the VO-Tech Center at the Winona-Montgomery County Consolidated School District. Davis allegedly asked to use a phone to make a phone call. The Winona police Department report before leaving the property, he assaulted two school employees and ran across the school property and into a convenience store located beside the high school.
The Winona Police Department responded to the store and located the subject inside a bathroom at the store. Davis refused to exit the bathroom, so officers entered the bathroom and took him into custody after a brief struggle. Davis was arrested and charged with felony assault on a law enforcement officer and felony assault on a school official.
Bond was set at $50,000. He is currently being held at the Carroll County Regional Correctional Facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.