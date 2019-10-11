Man Arrested for Burglaries in Clarksdale

A man arrested in Clarksdale is accused of multiple burglaries.
40 year old Danyelle Robinson has been charged with residential burglary, auto burglary, credit card fraud, and additional charges are expected.
Robinson's arrest may be linked to an auto burglary in September where homeowners reported their vehicle burglarized and credit cards stolen.
Clarksdale Police Department say investigators discovered Robinson allegedly made several purchases with the stolen credit cards at businesses in Clarksdale.
Clarksdale police also linked Robinson to an October 5th residential burglary where computers and credit cards were allegedly stolen. The police believe Robinson is the suspect on video surveillance...
Investigators executed a search warrant at Robinson's residence. Additional credit cards belonging to the victim was found in Robinson's apartment.
Robinson was also picked up by police using the stolen credit cards.
Robinson is being held in the Coahoma County Jail, pending an initial appearance in Clarksdale Municipal Court.
Robinson is currently on probation with the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
