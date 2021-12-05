Man Arrested for Business Burglary

A Hollandale man has been arrested for breaking into a local business twice, according to police.
48-year-old Eric Jackson reportedly broke into the town's Double Quick December 4th around 10:30 p.m.
Authorities were able to obtain pictures from the store's surveillance footage.
Jackson was previously out on bond for breaking into the same establishment about two months ago.
He is accused of stealing an assortment of cigarettes in both burglaries.
The arrest was made around 6 p.m. December 5th.
Jackson is being held at the Washington County Correctional Facility where he faces charges on business burglary.
Police Chief Marcus Davis would like to thank the Hollandale community for helping to identify the suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.