Man Arrested for Drug Charges in Coila

Yesterday MBN, MHP, and Carroll County deputies arrested 55 year old Edward Phillips from Coila, Mississippi for manufacturing of marijuana and possession of marijuana.
Officers located 30 marijuana plants near Phillip's residence on County Road 162 in Carroll County. One marijuana plant can yield up to one pound in a growing season with approximately $25,000 in street value.
Phillips has been transported to the Carroll County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.