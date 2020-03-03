Man Arrested for Drugs in Carroll County

Greenville, MS (38701)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.