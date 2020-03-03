Man Arrested for Drugs in Carroll County

Carroll County deputies arrest a man during a drug investigation on Thursday.
Carroll County deputies arrested 54- year old Terrence Ward from Lexington, Mississippi.
Ward was arrested during a drug investigation where over two pounds of marijuana was seized.
Deputies located the 2 pounds of marijuana in ward s 2013 Mercedes at the intersection of Highway 17 and 430.
Ward was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sale and was transported to the Carroll Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility.
On Friday, February 28, justice court judge set a 10 thousand dollar bond on ward during his initial hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.