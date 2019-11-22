Man Arrested for House Invasion in Leland

A man is arrested in Sunflower County after allegedly invading someone's home and beating them.
The Leland Police Department's Facebook page reports 38- year old Gary Boyles has been arrested for the alleged attack that happened on November 7th.
Leland police say a victim came to the department bleeding and told them a man knocked on his door. When he opened the door, the man came in and beat him in the head with an object. Then proceeded to steal his money and his truck.
Boyles was arrested in Sunflower County and is being held at the Washington County Sheriff's office.
Boyles faces charges in both Sunflower and Washington counties.
