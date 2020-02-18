Man Arrested for Murder in Yazoo County

A man has been charged with murder in Yazoo county.
Yazoo County Sheriff's Departmemt report 38-year-old Tommy White Junior has been charged with the murder of Phillip Dunn.
Dunn was reported missing February 12th after his family had not heard from him for a week. His vehicle was found soon after on highway 49 with traces of blood.
Dunn's body has yet to be located.
Also the body of 36- year old Marcus Journigan was found February 13th in Jackson. Investigators believe this may be connected to the case.
Jourigan's body was found with multiple gun shot wounds.
