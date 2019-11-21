Man Arrested for Possession of Drugs in Greenville

A drug arrest was made earlier this week in Washington County.
47- year old Keeleon "Monster" Jarrett, was arrested at Q-Mart near highway 82 east in Greenville....
Jarrett was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
He is being housed at the Washington County Regional Correctional Facility with a 15 thousand dollar bond.
