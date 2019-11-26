Man Arrested for Shooting in Greenville

A man is arrested in connection to a Greenville shooting.
The suspect is 21- year old Kelvin Lewis.
The Greenville Police Department reports around 1:40 Sunday morning, officers arrived at the 400 block of North 8th Street in reference to shots fired in the area.
Inside a residence, they found a 12-year old female victim who suffered a gunshot wound and her mother suffered a graze wound.
The child was transported to Delta Regional Medical Center and later transported to a hospital in Jackson, where she was listed as critical but stable.
Witnesses inside the home told detectives on scene that someone fired several shots into the house from outside of the home striking the victims.
Police say Lewis is now charged with eight counts of attempted murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling for his alleged role in the incident.
No bond has been set at this time.
