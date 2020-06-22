Man Arrested in Connection to Greenwood Shooting

A man has been arrested in connection to Thursday's shooting in Greenwood.
The Greenwood Commonwealth reports 28- year old Terrance Mines was charged June 18th with aggravated assault.
The Thursday morning shooting happened in the area of Alabama Street and Mississippi Avenue.
On Friday, the victim was in stable condition in the intensive care unit at the Greenwood Leflore Hospital. Mines bond has been set at 30 thousand dollars.
