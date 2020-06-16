Man Arrested in Connection to Greenwood Shootings

A man has been arrested in connection to the two shootings that happened in Greenwood last week.
This according to the Greenwood Commonwealth who reports 19-year old Kelvin Cooks has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault.
The shootings happened on Avenue H and Curtis Moore Apartments on Wednesday.
Four gunshot victims were hospitalized from the incident.
Cook is currently being held at the Leflore County Jail. Bond has been set at 60 thousand dollars.
