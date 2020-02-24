Man Arrested in Connection to Hit and Run in Grenada

Grenada police arrest and charge a man in connection to a death investigation.
Officials tell us on Friday 23- year old Demarcus Armstrong of Grenada was arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of 46-year old Dewayne Tellis.
Tellis died after being struck by a car on Friday, February 14 near South and Gayosa streets. Armstrong will remain in police custody. His bond is set at 50 thousand dollars.
