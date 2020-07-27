Man Arrested in Connection to String of Burglaries in Leland

A man has been arrested in connection to a string of burglaries in Leland.
The Leland Police Department report 19-year old Eric Sanders Junior was arrested and charged Tuesday with over 10 counts of auto burglary and business burglaries that had been committed in Leland dating back until March of this year.
The department posted on Facebook saying sanders was caught with numerous items stolen from the burglaries. He is now being held at the Washington County Regional Correctional Facility.
