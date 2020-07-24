Man Arrested in Memphis for March Shooting in Leland

One man has been arrested in Memphis, Tennessee for his alleged involvement with a shooting death in Leland.
The Leland Police Department report that 23- year old Monterrius Smith was arrested in Memphis, Tennessee by the Memphis Police Department on Monday.
Smith has been charged with murder after being wanted for his alleged involvement in the March 17th shooting death of Micheal Harvey in Leland. Smith is the second suspect charged in this incident.
19-year old Clemell Bogan was arrested on the day of the shooting by the Leland Police Department and also charged with murder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.