Man Arrested in Vaiden for Impersonating an Officer

Carroll County deputies arrested 27-year-old Dustin Ward from Grenada for impersonating an officer.
Yesterday, Ward placed a 911 call to Montgomery County EOC stating he was a Vaiden police officer responding to a shooting in Vaiden and would be traveling at a high rate of speed through Montgomery County.
Carroll County deputies located Ward at the 35/55 Truck Stop in Vaiden. Ward was wearing a police utility belt with a handgun, handcuffs, pepper spray, baton, shirt and cap with the word police.
Ward is not a Vaiden officer and there was not a shooting in Vaiden. Ward was placed under arrest with his own handcuffs and transported to the Carroll County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.