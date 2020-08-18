Man Charged for July Shooting is Killed Over Weekend in Greenwood

A man charged in a July shooting has been shot and killed over the weekend in greenwood.
The Greenwood Commonwealth reports 25- year old Bernard Nichols was pronounced dead by the Leflore County coroner early Sunday morning at the Greenwood Leflore Hospital.
According to the report, the coroner says Nichols suffered one gunshot wound.
On July 30th, Nichols was charged with aggravated assault in a July 17th shooting that took place at a Chevron Gas Station on Main Street in Greenwood. Bond had been set at 10 thousand dollars.
Another suspect, Tarvis Kinds, was also charged with aggravated assault in connection to the July 17th shooting.
Both men were held at the Leflore County Jail before bonding out.
