Man Charged with Murder in Carroll County

A Carroll County man has been charged with murder after a shooting in North Carrollton Saturday night.
This according to the Greenwood Commonwealth who reports deputies responded to a call around 6:45 Saturday evening in reference to a shooting on fifth street in North Carrollton.
When officers arrived they found 31- year old Conelius Lacy lying in the street. Lacy was pronounced dead at the scene.
After an investigation, police arrested 21-year old Lajarvis Jenkins. Officials saying no motive has yet to be determined. Jenkins was taken to the Carroll Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility and denied bond on Monday afternoon.
