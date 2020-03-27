Man Charged with Rape and Kidnapping in Leflore County

A Sunflower County man has been arrested for rape and kidnapping in Leflore County.
Leflore County Sheriff's Department confirms 38- year old Jessie Lee Dennis has been arrested and accused of raping a 19-year old girl in his vehicle Wednesday.
The incident happened in the Booger Den area. The victim's family called the sheriff's department to report the incident. Dennis was arrested Thursday evening and being held at the Leflore County Jail.
Dennis is also being held on charges from the Grenada County Sheriff's Department.
