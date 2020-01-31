Man Escapes Covington County Jail

Two of three inmates on the run have been captured one is still on the run.
Covington County Sheriff's Department report three inmates escaped the Covington County Jail on January 15th, using bed sheets to climb through a skylight.
21- year old Dylan Parr was captured two days after being on the run. 32- year old Alexander Knight was brought back into custody yesterday afternoon at his father's home in seminary.
30- year old Christopher Love is still on the run. U.S. Marshals have taken over the investigation to find Love.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, you are urged to contact authorities.
