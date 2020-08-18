Man Killed After Shooting in Grenada

An afternoon shooting in Grenada takes the life of a 19-year old.
The Grenada Star reports the Grenada Police Department responded to a shooting on Colfax Alley around 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
19- year old Collin Avery has been identified as a victim of the shooting.
No word on any suspects. We will update you as we find out more information.
