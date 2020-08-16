Sunday morning gunfire ended a man’s life in Drew.
Police Chief Terry Tyler identified the victim as Demontric Montel Hannon, believed to be about 35 years old.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assisting.
Tyler said a cash reward for an undisclosed amount is offered to anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest. He further expressed deepest sympathy for the Hannon family, and is determined to bring justice.
If you have information related to this case, call the Drew Police Department at 662-745-2200.
