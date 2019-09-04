Man Missing from Leland

The Leland Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing man.
Tyrone Lowe has been missing for the past three days. Authorities ask that if anyone has information on his whereabouts to call the Leland Police Department at 662-686-7233.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.