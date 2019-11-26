Man Petitions Leflore County Circuit Court for Invalid Election Results

A petition has been filed in Leflore County Circuit Court.
Wayne Self, a member of the Board of Supervisors, is challenging the November 5th general election.
In the election, Self lost to Eric Mitchell by 16 votes.
After the election, Self's attorney reviewed absentee and affidavit ballots, and found more than 50 ballots were questionable and maybe invalid.
Self is asking the court to declare himself the winner or order a new election.
