Man sentenced in 2016 homicide

The man accused of stabbing a Greenville woman to death was sentenced Wednesday in Washington County Circuit Court.
John Eanes, 77, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 20 years with the Mississippi Department of Corrections. He will spend at least 15 of those in prison.
Eanes entered his guilty plea just before the start of his trial in the 2016 murder of Sophia White. After an investigation led police to Eanes, he confessed to the killing and ultimately led police to an area of rural Washington County, where he had dumped White’s body.
John Herzog, a prosecutor in the case, says the crime would not have been solved without White's family members, who never stopped looking for her, and the Greenville Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.