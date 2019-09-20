Police now in search of a suspect after a man was shot to death Thursday night.
The shooting happened last night around 6 p.m. near the intersection of Bates and Walker Avenues.
Indianola police still on the lookout for 29-year-old Lexus James for his alleged role.
Chief Edrick Hall tells The Delta News, they have 21-year-old Gereal Galloway in custody.
Police not yet releasing the name of the victim who was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Anyone with information about the shooting or the whereabouts of James is urged to call the Indianola Police Department at (662) 887-1811.
