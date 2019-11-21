Man Steals Ambulance in Meridian

A Meridian man has been arrested and charged with stealing an ambulance.
WTOK reports an ambulance crew was at a truck stop when the suspect, Zachary Hopson, allegedly got into the driver's seat and drives off with the emergency vehicle.
A member of the crew who was napping in the back of the ambulance managed to jump out of the vehicle before it turned onto the interstate.
Meridian police officers chased the ambulance before stopping it on an interstate near Sam's Club.
Hopson then took off into the woods, where police tracked him down.
Hopson's bond is set at more than 16 thousand dollars.
