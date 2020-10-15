Man Wanted, Considered Armed and Dangerous

A man is wanted by law officials after a Greenville home invasion.
Law enforcement from Eupora Police Department, Webster County Sheriff's Department, and Choctaw County Sheriff's Department are seeking this man, Gary Eugene Boyles, Jr. Boyles is wanted in the Greenville area for home invasion and wanted by the Mississippi Department of Corrections for probation violation. He is also a suspect in a home burglary in Webster County on Greensboro Road.
On Monday night, officers from Eupora Police Department pursued the suspect in a truck that was stolen from Tunica, Mississippi. The suspect allegedly fled Eupora in the stolen vehicle. Officers from Eupora, Webster County, Choctaw County, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol chased the suspect to Hebron Road, where he turned onto a dead end road and wrecked the stolen vehicle. Boyles then fled on foot into a wooded area south of Hebron Road late Monday night.
When last seen, Boyles was wearing only a pair of shorts. If you see this person, please contact the Choctaw County Sheriff's Department at 662-285-6129 or call 911. Boyles is considered to be armed and dangerous and officials urge do not approach if you see him.
