Man Wanted for Aggravated Assault in Lexington

A man is wanted in connection with aggravated assault.
The Lexington Police Department and Holmes County Sheriff's Department are searching for Yasin Bernard McGee for two counts of aggravated assault. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of McGee please call the Holmes County Crimestoppers at 662-834-0099.
