Man Wanted for Alleged Involvement in a Grenada Shooting

A man is wanted in Grenada County for his alleged role in a shooting.
23- year old Anthony Spearman is wanted by the Grenada Police Department and Grenada County Sheriff's Department for a shooting that took place on Monday, June 15th.
Spearman has a warrant for his arrest for aggravated assault.
If you have any information that could lead to his arrest call the Grenada tips number at 662-227-8477.
