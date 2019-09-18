Man Wanted for Grand Larceny in Washington County

29 year old Joshua Conrod is wanted by the Washington County Sheriff's Department in reference to grand larceny of a 19 thousand dollar Yamaha side by side ATV.
This ATV was taken from the Glen Allan area on last Friday.
Officials believe Conrod is possibly residing in the Moorhead area.
If contact is made with this subject, please notify the Washington County Sheriff Department at (662)334-4523 or Crimestoppers at (662) 378-8477.
